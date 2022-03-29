2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is Base But Beastly

The Rattler is an off-road focused F-150 based on Ford's bottom-of-the-stack XL trim.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler brings off-road chops to the Blue Oval's base model.
Even the most affordable F-150 is impressive. The Rattler seems like a viable way for people to build their dream off-road truck on a budget.
We don't yet know how much the Rattler package will cost, but it should be a whole lot less than adding the Tremor package to a more expensive trim level.
The Rattler package is mostly comprised of key bits from the FX4 off-road package, which means it should do well on all but the gnarliest trails.