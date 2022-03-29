2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is the Base Model Off-Roader We Deserve

Enlarge Image Ford

Off-road-focused pickup trucks are usually pricey. Whether it's a dedicated model like the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX, or an options package like Ford's Tremor, you're usually all but guaranteed to have to shell out big bucks for a truck you want to take off-road. But what if that wasn't the case?

Ford is testing out those waters with this new 2023 F-150 Rattler. What's a Rattler, you ask? It's an off-road focused trim level based on the Blue Oval's entry-level F-150 XL. It adds a bunch of dirt-ready goodies from the FX4 package to get you off the pavement without breaking the bank. I'm pretty excited about it, actually.

The Rattler package gets you a set of skid plates, hill descent control, off-road tuned shocks, rear electronic locking differential, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires and dual exhaust, plus that black plastic grille (because base model). If you're keeping score at home, that's a pretty substantial pile of kit, one that would make an excellent starting point for a more involved off-road or overlanding build.

Beyond all that extra off-road hardware, there are some trim differences to help this truck look more special, too. Those changes include unique fender badges and rattlesnake-inspired graphics on the outside, and on the inside, onyx upholstery with bronze accents and stitching.

Ford's current 2022 zero-frills work-truck-spec F-150 XL starts at $31,685 including a $1,695 destination fee. We don't yet know exactly how much the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler will cost, but we suspect it'll come in under $40,000 when it goes on sale this fall and that's pretty rad.