2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Is Ready for All-Electric Duty

Ford's first electric truck gets some tried-and-true upgrades for police departments.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
1 of 12 Ford

Ford this week unveiled the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro SSV (Special Service Vehicle).    

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
2 of 12 Ford

It takes all the good, police-oriented bits of Ford's F-150 police vehicle and adapts it to the electric Lightning    

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
3 of 12 Ford

Like the standard Lightning, it will be offered in two variants.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
4 of 12 Ford

The standard battery will offer 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque with a 7,700-pound towing capacity, while the extended battery will boost power to 580 hp and towing to 10,000 pounds.      

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
5 of 12 Ford

With a 0-to-60-mph time below 4 seconds, it should make quite the interesting pursuit vehicle.    

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
6 of 12 Ford

In addition to the basic EV stuff, Ford pulled several upgrades from its standard F-150 SSV.    

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
7 of 12 Ford

The Lightning Pro SSV can be had with heavy-duty cloth seats with thinner bolsters, steel plates in the front seatbacks, vinyl rear seats and flooring, an instrument panel dedicated for police upfits and mounts for lights.     

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
8 of 12 Ford

Ford's Pro Power Onboard system can use the Lightning SSV's battery to help power lights at a nighttime accident scene.    

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
9 of 12 Ford

All that towing capacity can help police departments move boats and other hardware around.     

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
10 of 12 Ford

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
11 of 12 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV
12 of 12 Ford

