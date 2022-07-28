2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Is Ready for All-Electric Duty

Ford this week unveiled the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro SSV (Special Service Vehicle).
It takes all the good, police-oriented bits of Ford's F-150 police vehicle and adapts it to the electric Lightning
Like the standard Lightning, it will be offered in two variants.
The standard battery will offer 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque with a 7,700-pound towing capacity, while the extended battery will boost power to 580 hp and towing to 10,000 pounds.
With a 0-to-60-mph time below 4 seconds, it should make quite the interesting pursuit vehicle.
In addition to the basic EV stuff, Ford pulled several upgrades from its standard F-150 SSV.
The Lightning Pro SSV can be had with heavy-duty cloth seats with thinner bolsters, steel plates in the front seatbacks, vinyl rear seats and flooring, an instrument panel dedicated for police upfits and mounts for lights.
Ford's Pro Power Onboard system can use the Lightning SSV's battery to help power lights at a nighttime accident scene.
All that towing capacity can help police departments move boats and other hardware around.
