Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Is Ready for Silent Pursuits

Ford makes police vehicles in all shapes and sizes, tailored specifically to meet the needs of our public servants. Electrification hasn't really made its way to this kind of vehicle, but that's about to change.

Ford this week unveiled the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro SSV (Special Service Vehicle). It takes all the good, police-oriented bits of Ford's F-150 police vehicle and adapts it to the electric Lightning. Like the standard Lightning, it will be offered in two variants -- the standard battery will offer 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque with a 7,700-pound towing capacity, while the extended battery will boost power to 580 hp and towing to 10,000 pounds. With a 0-to-60-mph time below 4 seconds, it should make quite the interesting pursuit vehicle.

In addition to the basic EV stuff, Ford pulled several upgrades from its standard F-150 SSV. The Lightning Pro SSV is available with heavy-duty cloth seats with thinner bolsters, steel plates in the front seatbacks, vinyl rear seats and flooring, an instrument panel dedicated for police upfits and mounts for lights.

Of course, pursuits aren't the only purpose the Lightning SSV is built for. Ford's Pro Power Onboard system can use the Lightning SSV's battery to help power lights at a nighttime accident scene, for example. All that towing capacity can help police departments move boats and other hardware around. The 14.1-cubic-foot frunk is still there, too, offering extra storage beyond the bed.

Since the Lightning SSV is part of the Ford Pro family of professional-grade vehicles, there's also a bunch of backend stuff in here that should help police departments, as well. Ford's built-in telematics can offer departments all the data they need for fleet management, and the company's finance arm can help municipalities pay for not just the vehicles, but also the charging infrastructure required to keep them juiced up.