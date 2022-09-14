2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition Is the Fastest Tahoe Yet

Chevrolet's full-size Tahoe SUV is bringing more power and some of the pursuit-rated upgrades from its police version to private owners with the debut of the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition.
The RST Performance Edition features police-spec chassis and suspension upgrades, as well as enlarged Brembo brakes with Torch Red calipers.Think of it like a big, red Bluesmobile.
The 6.2-liter V8 improves by 13 horsepower and 7 pound-feet over the current RST 6.2L. The Performance Edition's peak output sits at 433 hp and 467 lb.-ft. of torque.
Sprinting from 0-to-60 mph in 5.8 seconds, this is the quickest retail Tahoe you can buy and, with a top speed of 124 mph, it's also the fastest.
Grippy Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires and beefed-up brakes shave the 60-to-0 mph stopping distance to 133 feet.
Towing capacity is unchanged from the base RST's 7,600-pound trailer limit.
A black "RST" badge visually indicates that this is the Performance Edition.
The Performance Edition package adds $8,525 to the Tahoe RST 6.2L spec's $70,415 destination-inclusive price -- around $78,940 total, out the door.
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition makes its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show this week before beginning production later this year.