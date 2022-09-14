2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Adds Police Parts for New Performance Edition

The Chevy Tahoe RST is already a pretty neat package, adding some sport-ish touches to the company's full-size SUV. At the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, Chevy rolled out the new Tahoe RST Performance Edition, which builds on the standard RST equipment with more power and some police-spec chassis upgrades.

Powered by a 6.2-liter V8, the Tahoe RST Performance Edition makes 433 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque -- increases of 13 hp and 7 lb.-ft. over the engine's normal tune. A 10-speed automatic transmission puts that power to the ground via four-wheel drive, and Chevy says the Performance Edition can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

The most important upgrades, however, are in the suspension hardware. The RST Performance Edition gets all the chassis calibrations from the police-spec Tahoe, including better springs, retuned dampers and a larger stabilizer bar. On top of that, the Performance Edition is lowered by 0.4-inch up front and 0.8-inch at the rear. Larger Brembo front brakes offer increased stopping performance, and Chevy retuned the brake pedal feel, as well.

Chevy will only offer the Performance Edition package on the Tahoe RST with the 6.2-liter V8 engine, where it's a $8,525 upgrade. (You can get the standard RST with a smaller 5.3-liter V8 or a 3.0-liter diesel I6.) Of course, in order to get the 6.2-liter engine, you have to spring for the $3,820 Sport Performance pack, so all told, a Performance Edition will set you back $78,940, including a $1,795 destination charge.

The Tahoe RST Performance Edition goes into production in the coming months and should be on sale before the end of the year.