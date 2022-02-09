2023 Chevy Blazer: Updated inside and out

No, there aren't any earth-shattering changes here, but how can you argue with fresh features and more tech? That's right, you can't.
The Chevy Blazer crossover has been subtly enhanced for 2023.
As before, this vehicle's interior looks pretty swanky.
The Blazer's taillights have been redesigned for 2023.
A roster of new wheels are offered on the refreshed Blazer.
This SUV's grill and headlamps have also been restyled.
The biggest change made to the Blazer's interior is the inclusion of a standard 10-inch infotainment touchscreen.
You could to a lot worse than this crossover's cabin.
Powertrains carry over for 2023, meaning the base engine is a 228-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-four. If you want more giddy-up, a 3.6-liter V6 brandishing 308 hp is standard on the RS model and available on 3LT and Premiere trims.
Both of the Blazer's engines are matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
