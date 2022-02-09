/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Chevy Blazer: Updated inside and out

No, there aren't any earth-shattering changes here, but how can you argue with fresh features and more tech? That's right, you can't.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

The Chevy Blazer crossover has been subtly enhanced for 2023.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

As before, this vehicle's interior looks pretty swanky.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

The Blazer's taillights have been redesigned for 2023.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

A roster of new wheels are offered on the refreshed Blazer.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

This SUV's grill and headlamps have also been restyled.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

The biggest change made to the Blazer's interior is the inclusion of a standard 10-inch infotainment touchscreen.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

You could to a lot worse than this crossover's cabin. 

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

Powertrains carry over for 2023, meaning the base engine is a 228-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-four. If you want more giddy-up, a 3.6-liter V6 brandishing 308 hp is standard on the RS model and available on 3LT and Premiere trims.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

Both of the Blazer's engines are matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

For more photos of the 2023 Chevy Blazer, keep clicking through this gallery.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy
2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy
2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy
2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy
2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS
Chevy

