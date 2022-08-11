X
2022 Zero FXE Is the New Look of Zero-Emissions Motorcycling

An all-new style backs a great ride.

Tim Stevens
Tim Stevens

See full bio
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
1 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

This is the new Zero FXE.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
2 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

It's an all-electric motorcycle with endless torque and an exciting riding style.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
3 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

That 7.2 on the numberplate stands for the 7.2-kilowatt-hour battery that drives the thing.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
4 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

Zero promises that's enough for about 100 miles of range, but I struggled to get even half that. 

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
5 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

Still, it's a wickedly fun ride, with fully adjustable suspension front and rear. 

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
6 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

ABS, too.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
7 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

Gauge cluster? Digital, of course.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
8 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

The rest of the controls are, thankfully, pretty traditional.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
9 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

All made in the USA, too.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
10 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos.

The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
11 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
12 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
13 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
14 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
15 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
16 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
17 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
18 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
19 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
20 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
21 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
22 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
23 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
24 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
25 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET
The 2022 Zero FXE electric motorcycle in silver with red highlights, a little motorcycle with big torque.
26 of 26 Tim Stevens/CNET

