2022 Zero FXE Is the New Look of Zero-Emissions Motorcycling

An all-new style backs a great ride.
This is the new Zero FXE.
It's an all-electric motorcycle with endless torque and an exciting riding style.
That 7.2 on the numberplate stands for the 7.2-kilowatt-hour battery that drives the thing.
Zero promises that's enough for about 100 miles of range, but I struggled to get even half that.
Still, it's a wickedly fun ride, with fully adjustable suspension front and rear.
ABS, too.
Gauge cluster? Digital, of course.
The rest of the controls are, thankfully, pretty traditional.
All made in the USA, too.
Keep scrolling for more photos.