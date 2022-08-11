Choice is good, and when it comes to electrified modes of transportation, we're swimming in great options. That's especially true when it comes to cars, with nearly every major manufacturer now fielding at least one EV option at dealerships, but even in the two-wheeled game, we're flush with choice. Zero Motorcycles alone now offers a whopping eight models, and you're looking at its latest, the FXE. It's a sort of on-road supermoto take on Zero's trail-focused FX, with a completely new look and a fun, engaging ride that stands apart from the company's other offerings.

Let's get the numbers out of the way first. The centrally mounted battery pack offers a max capacity of 7.2 kilowatt hours, but Zero says nominal capacity is more like 6.3. That's paired with a single electric motor, belt-driving the rear wheel with 46 horsepower and 78 pound-feet of torque. That may not sound like a lot of power, but it is a healthy dose of torque, and with the FXE weighing in at just 298 pounds, it's plenty.

OK, 298 pounds isn't particularly lithe for a smaller bike, but it's over 100 pounds lighter than the Zero SR I reviewed a few years back and more than 200 less than the Zero SR/S we reviewed in 2020. It's even lighter than something like a Husqvarna Svartpilen.

But that weight comes with a penalty: range. Zero says the FXE can get up to 100 miles in the city, with highway ratings dropping to 60 miles at 55 mph or just 40 miles at 70 mph. In my testing, I have to say those figures seem awfully optimistic. In fact, the bike would often show me just 40-odd miles of estimated range, even at a full charge, even when I was in Eco mode. That figure was usually pretty accurate.

It's not going to be your go-to bike for long weekend getaways, but what range it offers is a real joy.

Like all the Zeros, the FXE has all sorts of torque available right off the line, which makes zipping around an addictive experience. In the quicker Sport mode, which sharpens up the throttle response, the FXE is an absolute blast. Use that torque, though, and the range drops precipitously. In Eco mode, just cruising around town, I struggled to ever get more than 50 miles from a charge. That's barely enough to cover the average US daily commute of 41 miles.

So it's not going to be your go-to bike for long weekend getaways, but what range it offers is a real joy. The relatively small, 17-inch wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires give the bike quick reflexes, diving into corners with just a little nudge on the outside grip. But it isn't nervous. In fact, it's a confidence-inspiring bike.

That's especially true when accelerating away from traffic lights or, indeed, just accelerating in traffic. The torque will stretch out your arms at full power yet it's remarkably easy to creep along at a walking pace thanks to a perfectly tuned throttle curve. After just a few minutes in the saddle of this thing you'll feel like you're ready to enter a MotoTrials competition.

Augmenting the power is a set of 320-millimeter brake discs up front and a single 240-millimeter disc at the rear from J. Juan, paired with a Bosch antilock braking system front and rear. A Showa suspension at both ends is adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. I found the stock setup a little stiff for me, the Zero FXE taking every bump too firmly up front, but with the help of a flathead screwdriver and a few minutes fiddling I was able to quickly dial it in to my liking.

In fact, just about everything to do with this bike was to my liking, including the new styling with the duck-bill front fender and the frosted gray hue paired with red highlights. Even charging is as easy as can be: Just run an extension cord into the three-prong receptacle found just behind the front forks. That'll take about 9 hours to full from empty, but the $640 optional quick charger could bring that time down closer to two hours.

I just wish I didn't have to rely on that charging quite so often. Still, Zero's bikes just keep getting better, and the FXE's $12,195 manufacturer suggested retail price is palatable. Yeah, that's a healthy premium over a comparable gas-powered ride, but then this experience feels premium, too.