2022 VW Tiguan is a little sleeker, a little techier

Yes, the third row is still available.

Volkswagen on Tuesday unveiled the refreshed 2022 Tiguan crossover.    

The exterior keeps the general shape the same, but the front end's been revised with standard LED headlights that look way more like those on the upcoming eighth-generation Golf.     

The usual midcycle trimmings are here, like new wheels, new paint colors and new bumpers.     

All four trims rely on the same 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, which produces 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.     

Front-wheel drive is standard, but buyers are able to add all-wheel drive and third-row seating (as a combination package) on every trim but the base.    

As with the new Arteon before it, Europe's getting the better end of this bargain.

In addition to more pedestrian variants, the EU is privy to a 315-hp Tiguan R and a plug-in hybrid variant. Bummer.  

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan should land at dealerships in October 2021, so you've got some time to count the pennies under your mattress.     

Pricing will be announced closer to its US launch.

Keep going to check out even more pictures of the 2022 VW Tiguan.

