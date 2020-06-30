2022 VW Tiguan refines a successful formula

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

In the span of a decade, the Volkswagen Tiguan has risen from obscurity to become quite the desirable SUV, with global production figures reaching just shy of 1 million units in 2019. It's wildly popular in Europe, and its latest generation has greatly expanded its US footprint, too. Now, Volkswagen has prepared a midcycle refresh that aims to enhance those sales numbers.

Volkswagen on Tuesday unveiled the refreshed 2022 Tiguan crossover. The exterior keeps the general shape the same, but the front end's been revised with standard LED headlights that look way more like those on the upcoming eighth-generation Golf. The usual midcycle trimmings are here, like new wheels, new paint colors and new bumpers.

The Tiguan's interior really picks up the pace, aiming for the kind of eye-catching stuff that we'll also see on other new VWs like the Golf and Arteon. Every trim gets new interior decor options, in addition to a new steering wheel with multifunction touch capability. A Fender audio system is available, as is 15-color ambient lighting and a touch module for the climate control. Heated cloth seats are standard on the S trim, while SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line trims move to leatherette and leather.

On the tech front, every Tiguan will come with VW's Digital Cockpit gauge display, measuring 8 inches on lower trims and 10 inches at the top. Complementing that screen is a dashboard infotainment setup that runs VW's new MIB 3 system, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 6.5-inch screen hangs out on the base trims, growing to 8 inches beyond the SE.

Speaking of trims, each brings its own unique complement of features. The entry-level Tiguan S packs 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and LED headlights and taillights. The SE sports 18-inch wheels, a power tailgate, touch-style climate controls, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, while the SE R-Line Black rocks even larger wheels and blacked-out accents. At the top of the lineup is the SEL R-Line, which wears 20-inch rollers and packs the largest Digital Cockpit screen, in addition to ambient lighting, predictive adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition.

All four trims rely on the same 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, which produces 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can add all-wheel drive and third-row seating (as a combination package) on every trim but the base. As with the new Arteon before it, Europe's getting the better end of this bargain; in addition to more pedestrian variants, the EU is privy to a 315-hp Tiguan R and a plug-in hybrid variant. Bummer.

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan should land at dealerships in October 2021, so you've got some time to count the pennies under your mattress. Pricing will be announced closer to its US launch, so, I hope you're patient.