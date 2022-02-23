This New 2022 Volvo S60 Trim Package Looks Ominous

With blacked-out trim and stylish 19-inch wheels, the 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition looks like a bad omen.
Volvo is offering a slick and sinister new appearance package for 2022.
The S60 Black Edition features a range of visual enhancements.
Triple-five-spoke 19-inch wheels are standard equipment here.
The Black Edition appearance package will be available on the plug-in hybrid Recharge model as well as the mild-hybrid S60 Momentum and R-Design trims.
Production of Black Edition S60s is limited to fewer than 450.
Onyx Black Metallic and Crystal White Metallic are the two paint colors offered.
Even the Volvo wordmark on the back of this sedan is blacked out.
The visual changes are subtle, but they're there.
Black Edition S60s should start arriving at US dealerships this spring.
