/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

This New 2022 Volvo S60 Trim Package Looks Ominous

With blacked-out trim and stylish 19-inch wheels, the 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition looks like a bad omen.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
craig-cole-hs

Craig Cole

See full bio
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
1 of 13 Volvo

Volvo is offering a slick and sinister new appearance package for 2022. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
2 of 13 Volvo

The S60 Black Edition features a range of visual enhancements. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
3 of 13 Volvo

Triple-five-spoke 19-inch wheels are standard equipment here.

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
4 of 13 Volvo

The Black Edition appearance package will be available on the plug-in hybrid Recharge model as well as the mild-hybrid S60 Momentum and R-Design trims.    

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
5 of 13 Volvo

Production of Black Edition S60s is limited to fewer than 450. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
6 of 13 Volvo

Onyx Black Metallic and Crystal White Metallic are the two paint colors offered. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
7 of 13 Volvo

Even the Volvo wordmark on the back of this sedan is blacked out. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
8 of 13 Volvo

The visual changes are subtle, but they're there. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
9 of 13 Volvo

Black Edition S60s should start arriving at US dealerships this spring. 

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
10 of 13 Volvo

For more photos of the 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
11 of 13 Volvo
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
12 of 13 Volvo
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
13 of 13 Volvo

More Galleries

The New Ford Ranger Raptor Looks Awesome, and We're Getting It

More Galleries

The New Ford Ranger Raptor Looks Awesome, and We're Getting It

40 Photos
Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

More Galleries

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

11 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

More Galleries

2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

51 Photos
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

More Galleries

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

30 Photos
See Inside the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's Engine

More Galleries

See Inside the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's Engine

18 Photos