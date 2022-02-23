Drive on the Dark Side With the 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition

Enlarge Image Volvo

Volvo is spicing up its S60 sedan lineup by going to the dark side. On Tuesday, the Swedish automaker announced the new Black Edition trim, which will be offered in limited quantities for 2022.

Black Edition S60s feature a range of visual enhancements that set them apart from standard models. Up front, the grille, grille slash and the Volvo logo are all rendered in gloss black. Along the body sides, the wheel arches and window trim receive the same treatment, as do the standard, triple-five-spoke 19-inch wheels. More inky darkness is found at the car's rear, where all the badging, including the Volvo wordmark, model name and trim placards, are blacked out. The tailpipe finishers are darkened, too.

If you like choice, you may not care for this sedan's color palette, as S60 Black Edition models are offered in just two hues. If you're hankerin' for a uniform look, get Onyx Black Metallic paint. However, if contrast is your thing, Crystal White Metallic is an option, too. If you were hoping for a sky blue, bright red or a rich green, you're out of luck.

Enlarge Image Volvo

The 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition was created specifically for the US market. Company executives loved the idea model so much, this trim package was approved at a breakneck pace, going from prototype to production in just 13 months.

Like Apple products, this appearance package was designed in California at the automaker's US design studio, though unlike the pome fruit-themed tech company's products, this car will not be built in China. Black Edition S60s will roll off the assembly line at Volvo's factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

The 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition starts in the low $40,000 range, which means this stylish and premium four-door should also be a good value. It's available on the plug-in hybrid Recharge model as well as the mild-hybrid S60 Momentum and R-Design trims. Since it's a limited-production model, fewer than 450 are expected to be built for 2022, so act fast if you like what you see here. Examples should start arriving at select dealerships this spring.