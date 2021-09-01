2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: Lower-priced performance

If the TRD Pro is a bit out of reach financially, check out the Trail Edition.
Pricing has just been announced for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition.
The Trail Edition builds on the Tacoma SR5.
This robust offering includes a lift, a rear locker, skid plates and lockable storage in the bed.
The Trail Edition is only available only with the short-bed, double-cab Tacoma SR5 with the six-speed automatic transmission.
With $1,215 for destination you're looking at $40,635 all-in.
The Trail Edition features in-bed storage that is insulated on the driver's side for trail beverages.
While the passenger side box is great for storing tools or recovery gear.
Under the hood is the same ol' 3.5-liter V6 engine we've come to expect from Toyota, producing 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.
The Toyota Safety Sense P suite is standard, with niceties like adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition.