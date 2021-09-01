/>
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: Lower-priced performance

If the TRD Pro is a bit out of reach financially, check out the Trail Edition.

Emme Hall
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
Pricing has just been announced for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The Trail Edition builds on the Tacoma SR5.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
This robust offering includes a lift, a rear locker, skid plates and lockable storage in the bed. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The Trail Edition is only available only with the short-bed, double-cab Tacoma SR5 with the six-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
With $1,215 for destination you're looking at $40,635 all-in.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The Trail Edition features in-bed storage that is insulated on the driver's side for trail beverages.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
While the passenger side box is great for storing tools or recovery gear.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
Under the hood is the same ol' 3.5-liter V6 engine we've come to expect from Toyota, producing 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The Toyota Safety Sense P suite is standard, with niceties like adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
