Updated 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro priced from $47,150

Toyota gave its off-road-ready Tacoma TRD Pro quite a few updates for 2022 and it won't cost much more than last year's model. The Japanese automaker confirmed Wednesday that the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro with the six-speed manual transmission can be had for $47,150 including $1,215 for destination. That's an increase of $1,610 over the 2021 model. If you opt for the six-speed automatic transmission, expect to pay $49,855.

The 2022 model year improvements include a front and rear suspension lift for better off-road geometry, stronger control arms and more rebound from the 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks. You also get redesigned wheels and, of course, the option of the killer Electric Lime Metallic paint.

If that all seems a bit much for you, try the Tacoma Trail Edition. Available only in a short-bed, double-cab configuration, and with the six-speed automatic transmission, the Trail Edition Package is an extra $3,765 over the starting price of the Tacoma SR5, so you're looking at $40,635 all-in.

The Trail Edition includes a lift kit, a locking rear differential, skid plates and lockable storage in the bed. Think of it as the TRD Pro Lite. It's off-road geometry isn't quite as good as the Pro and it's missing the multi-terrain select and Crawl Control functions, but it's also much less expensive.

The bones of both trucks remain the same, however, including the 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Both trucks will get Toyota's Safety Sense P package standard, which includes pre-collision braking, high-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and automatic high-beams.

Unfortunately, Toyota's Entune infotainment system carries over on both trucks, as well. This system is long overdue for an update, with fuzzy graphics and barely-there functionality. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa are standard, though, so you won't have to work within the native system too much.

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition will enter production in November with sales to follow shortly thereafter.