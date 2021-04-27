2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

Standard AWD and a smidge more ground clearance are part of this package.
Meet the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition.
Toyota pegs this as an outdoorsy minivan.
It gets standard all-wheel drive.
The company even raised the ground clearance.
This cement gray color is exclusive to the minivan.
The Sienna remains a looker.
The minivan gets standard 18-inch wheels.
Sure, throw on a bike, that's what this vehicle's for.
The Woodlands Edition lands this fall.
