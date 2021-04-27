2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

Standard AWD and a smidge more ground clearance are part of this package.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

Meet the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

Toyota pegs this as an outdoorsy minivan.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

It gets standard all-wheel drive.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

The company even raised the ground clearance.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

This cement gray color is exclusive to the minivan.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

The Sienna remains a looker.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

The minivan gets standard 18-inch wheels.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

Sure, throw on a bike, that's what this vehicle's for.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

The Woodlands Edition lands this fall.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2022 Sienna Woodlands Edition!

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition
Toyota
