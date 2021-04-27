2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition wants to get your butt outside

Enlarge Image Toyota

Minivans may be capable of hauling tons of people and cargo onboard, but a minivan isn't exactly the vehicle that comes to mind when you think "rugged" or "outdoorsy." Well, let the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition try to change your mind because it's here to whisk you away to your next outdoors adventure.

Revealed on Tuesday, the minivan gains a number of standard features to help create the Woodlands Edition, including the exclusive Cement gray paint color shown here. All-wheel drive is also standard, and Toyota even made room for just a little more ground clearance to "take on dirt roads with confidence." Please don't try off-roading a Sienna, though. Do, however, take advantage of the tow hook that allows the Sienna to pull up to 3,500 pounds behind it.

Roof rails, 18-inch wheels, dark chrome accents and black badges all help spruce up the special edition minivan before passengers pile inside to take a seat on black sport-trimmed seats. There's also a standard JBL audio system with 12 speakers, standard navigation, and a 1500-watt power outlet to help power various items on, say, a short camping trip. Added convenience features include kick-to-open sliding doors, heated front seats, and Toyota's Split and Stow third-row seats.

What doesn't change is the standard hybrid powertrain, which marries a 2.5-liter inline-four engine to two electric motors and a battery pack. In turn, 243 horsepower shuffle passengers to their destination while returning an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined.

Toyota didn't talk prices yet, but for every Woodlands Edition purchased, the automaker will donate $250 to National Environmental Education Foundation as it works to secure a minimum $250,000 donation. Look for the minivan at dealers this fall.