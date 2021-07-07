/>

2022 Ram 1500 GT models offer TRX-lite performance features for way less money

The 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T bring performance pages, paddle shifters and more to the party -- previously only available on the Hellcat-powered TRX.

Kyle Hyatt
2022-ram-rebel-gt-001
The Ram 1500 is one of our favorite full-size trucks.

2022-ram-rebel-gt-002
And the Ram 1500 TRX is one of our favorite trucks, period.

2022-ram-rebel-gt-003
Now Ram is offering a slightly hotter version of the Rebel and Laramie trims for 2022.

2022-ram-rebel-gt-004
They're called the G/Ts and they offer a few things that previously were TRX-exclusive.

2022-ram-rebel-gt-005
These include paddle shifters and Stellantis' awesome Performance Pages system.

2022-ram-laramie-gt-001
They also add a cold air intake and a cat-back exhaust to punch up performance a little.

2022-ram-laramie-gt-002
The biggest changes, though, are aesthetic.

2022-ram-laramie-gt-003
These include a sport performance hood and graphics package.

2022-ram-laramie-gt-004
The G/T models will start at just over $57,000 including destination.

2022-ram-laramie-gt-005
Ram expects these trucks to hit dealers in Q3 of 2021.

2022-ram-laramie-gt-006
2022-ram-laramie-gt-007
2022-ram-laramie-gt-008
2022-ram-laramie-gt-009
