2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T, Rebel G/T offer a taste of TRX for way less cash

Enlarge Image Ram

It's basically impossible to argue with the fact that Ram's totally insane TRX pickup is cool. It's huge and makes more than 700 horsepower, not to mention all of its awesome aggressive styling touches. Unfortunately, it also costs more than $70,000 to start, which is a lot of money. Now, if only Ram offered a truck that featured some of the performance features and good looks of the TRX but with a smaller asking price.

Spoiler alert! It does -- or rather, it will -- and it's not just one truck either; it's two. Ram announced its 2022 1500 G/T models on Wednesday, based on the Laramie and Rebel trims. These trucks get a few TRX-spec features like Performance Pages (this gives you tons of performance metrics and data and allows you to watch it real-time in the car or download it to a USB drive) and paddle shifters, as well as a sport performance hood and other aesthetic upgrades.

In addition, all G/T models get a new cold-air intake as well as a cat-back performance exhaust. No, this won't make up for the 292-hp difference between the G/T's standard 5.7-liter eTorque mild-hybrid V8 and the TRX's screamin' Hellcat V8, but it's something, right?

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T starts at $57,175, and the Rebel G/T starts at $57,070, including Ram's $1,695 destination fee. The G/T models are set to hit dealers in the third quarter of this year.