2022 Porsche Macan: Minor exterior tweaks, big interior updates

Porsche's best-selling SUV has more tech and more power.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Porsche revealed the updated 2022 Macan on Monday.

It's available in base, S and GTS models.

The GTS is the new range-topping variant, with the old Macan Turbo's 434-horsepower engine.

The interior gets better tech and a more streamlined look.

A Sport Package for the GTS includes 18-way seats.

Those seats sure do look comfy.

The new front fascia is a little more attractive than before.

But it's still the same old Macan, mostly. 

The new Macan goes on sale in early 2022.

Keep scrolling fore more photos of Porsche's updated best-selling SUV.

