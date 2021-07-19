Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Porsche Macan updates include more power, better tech

The Macan Turbo is discontinued, but honestly, that's OK.

2022 Porsche Macan

The updated GTS looks cool -- and not just because this photo has neon lights.

 Porsche

There's an all-electric Porsche Macan SUV on the way, but in the meantime, the gas-powered version is getting a number of updates. More power and improved tech headline the 2022 model year changes Porsche detailed Monday, and the Macan gets a few small styling tweaks, as well.

The Macan is Porsche's best-selling vehicle, and it's getting a simplified model range for 2022. The base, S and GTS models carry over, but the Macan Turbo is dead. Sad news? Hardly. The GTS' 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 gets a power increase to 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, matching the output of the outgoing Turbo, and its 4.1-second 0-to-60-mph time is the same as the Turbo's, too. Porsche's Surface Coated brakes are here, and the new SUV's dampers are up to 15% stiffer than before. In other words, there's no reason to be bummed about the loss of the Turbo; the GTS should perfectly fill that void.

If you need something extra special, Porsche offers a Sport Package for the Macan GTS. It doesn't get you any more power, but it does include torque-vectoring tech, 18-way adaptive sport seats, unique exterior design tweaks, 21-inch wheels and high-performance summer tires.

2022 Porsche Macan

Thank goodness, the long rows of buttons are gone.

 Porsche

Moving down the line, the Macan S uses the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, but it's detuned to make 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says the Macan S can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds -- which is slightly quicker than the old GTS -- and will top out at 160 mph. Like the GTS, the S has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, all-wheel drive and Porsche's Active Suspension Management tech standard.

The base Macan carries on with a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine, offering 261 hp, 295 lb-ft and a 5.8-second 0-to-60-mph time. All-wheel drive and Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission are standard here, too, and the 2.0T's power numbers represent an increase of 13 hp and 22 lb-ft over the previous Macan.

Arguably the biggest improvement is found inside the Macan, where the SUV ditches its button-heavy center stack for a cleaner, more modern, backlit panel -- just like what you'll find in other Porsches. In the dash, a 10.9-inch HD infotainment screen supports Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto is still a no-go (for now). Outside, a new front fascia is the most obvious change, as the rear end's tweaks are pretty subtle. Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches, and a whole bunch of new designs are available.

The base Macan starts at $56,250, while the S and GTS come in at $66,750 and $81,250, respectively, and all prices include $1,350 for destination. Those prices represent increases of $2,800, $5,200 and $7,800, again respectively, though the 2022 GTS actually costs $4,700 less than the old Macan Turbo, and considering it's just as powerful, that doesn't seem like too bad of a deal.

Look for the 2022 Porsche Macan to hit dealers early next year, with S and GTS variants following in the spring.

