2022 Porsche Macan updates include more power, better tech

Enlarge Image Porsche

There's an all-electric Porsche Macan SUV on the way, but in the meantime, the gas-powered version is getting a number of updates. More power and improved tech headline the 2022 model year changes Porsche detailed Monday, and the Macan gets a few small styling tweaks, as well.

The Macan is Porsche's best-selling vehicle, and it's getting a simplified model range for 2022. The base, S and GTS models carry over, but the Macan Turbo is dead. Sad news? Hardly. The GTS' 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 gets a power increase to 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, matching the output of the outgoing Turbo, and its 4.1-second 0-to-60-mph time is the same as the Turbo's, too. Porsche's Surface Coated brakes are here, and the new SUV's dampers are up to 15% stiffer than before. In other words, there's no reason to be bummed about the loss of the Turbo; the GTS should perfectly fill that void.

If you need something extra special, Porsche offers a Sport Package for the Macan GTS. It doesn't get you any more power, but it does include torque-vectoring tech, 18-way adaptive sport seats, unique exterior design tweaks, 21-inch wheels and high-performance summer tires.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Moving down the line, the Macan S uses the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, but it's detuned to make 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says the Macan S can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds -- which is slightly quicker than the old GTS -- and will top out at 160 mph. Like the GTS, the S has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, all-wheel drive and Porsche's Active Suspension Management tech standard.

The base Macan carries on with a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine, offering 261 hp, 295 lb-ft and a 5.8-second 0-to-60-mph time. All-wheel drive and Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission are standard here, too, and the 2.0T's power numbers represent an increase of 13 hp and 22 lb-ft over the previous Macan.

Arguably the biggest improvement is found inside the Macan, where the SUV ditches its button-heavy center stack for a cleaner, more modern, backlit panel -- just like what you'll find in other Porsches. In the dash, a 10.9-inch HD infotainment screen supports Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto is still a no-go (for now). Outside, a new front fascia is the most obvious change, as the rear end's tweaks are pretty subtle. Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches, and a whole bunch of new designs are available.

The base Macan starts at $56,250, while the S and GTS come in at $66,750 and $81,250, respectively, and all prices include $1,350 for destination. Those prices represent increases of $2,800, $5,200 and $7,800, again respectively, though the 2022 GTS actually costs $4,700 less than the old Macan Turbo, and considering it's just as powerful, that doesn't seem like too bad of a deal.

Look for the 2022 Porsche Macan to hit dealers early next year, with S and GTS variants following in the spring.