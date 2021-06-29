2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is ready to rip through a race track

It's fast. Really fast. And it looks the part.
This super SUV boasts 631 horsepower, which is 90 hp more than the Cayenne Turbo.
That power helped it set a new lap record for SUVs around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
It looks the part with more aggressive styling.
22-inch wheels fill the profile out.
Inside is a performance-oriented cockpit.
The rear passengers even get sport seats.
The new Cayenne Turbo GT will be for the coupe body style only.
The SUV goes on sale in early 2022.
