2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT revealed: A super SUV with 631 hp

Enlarge Image Porsche

The people want SUVs. Porsche happens to build some SUVs, you know, but Porsche is also best known for hair-raising performance cars. The minds inside the German marque put their heads together recently to create the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and boy, does it seem like the best of both worlds.

This super SUV of sorts bowed Tuesday with a whopping 631 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque -- 90 hp and 59 lb-ft more than a Cayenne Turbo. The extra power from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pushes the Cayenne Turbo GT from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds (wow) and it rips down the quarter-mile in only 11.6 seconds. Thank engineers for tinkering with the crankshaft, turbochargers, direct injection system and cooling system for the power boost. On the track, the go-fast SUV will do 186 mph as a tweaked eight-speed automatic flips through gears even quicker than a Turbo model. With all of these stats, the Cayenne Turbo GT becomes the quickest and fastest Cayenne Porsche has ever made.

It's not just about going in a straight line, though. That's never been Porsche's thing anyway. Instead, engineers also took to the suspension to make a robust SUV that can carve through the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It did that, by the way, with Porsche test driver Lars Kern, and set a new SUV lap record of 7 minutes, 38.9 seconds around the 12.9-mile track. For some comparison, that's about as quick as a lap in a 997-generation 911 Turbo.

Enlarge Image Porsche

The SUV features a retuned version of Porsche's Active Suspension Management and Power Steering Plus system for snappier rear-wheel steering. Overall, the air suspension is 15% stiffer than a Cayenne Turbo, and a Dynamic Chassis Control system helps eliminate body roll to the best of its ability. Specially made 22-inch, high-performance tires from Pirelli, along with a 0.45-degree increase in negative camber, boost the contact patch's relationship with the road. Engineers also slapped on a titanium exhaust system which, aside from likely sounding pretty fantastic, shaves 40 pounds from the SUV. All of the improvements sure make it sound like the Cayenne Turbo GT is one heck of a ride.

While I personally enjoy the standard Cayenne's looks more than the Cayenne Coupe -- the Turbo GT is a Coupe-only affair -- this particular model rocks the design. Designers made the SUV look fast and feel special with a carbon-fiber roof, black fenders, a more aggressive front lip and bigger side air intakes. The rear diffuser, also made of carbon fiber, makes way for the dual exhaust tips, spaced closely together. A set of 22-inch wheels look lovely here paired with a 0.67-inch lower ride height.

This wouldn't be a high-performance Porsche without a wing though, would it? Nope. It's here with carbon-fiber side plates and a 2-inch gurney flap.

Step inside and things are appropriately Porsche, awash with Alcantara throughout and Turbo GT embroidered into the headrests. The steering wheel boasts a 12 o'clock centering band and every passenger, front and back, gets to plop down into Porsche Sport GT seats. Front passengers receive eight-way power adjustable settings. The cockpit also debuts Porsche's latest PCM infotainment system, which among other improvements, now supports Android Auto. Apple CarPlay is still available, but now, Apple Music and Podcasts are directly supported within PCM 6.0.

We've got a little bit of time before the Cayenne Turbo GT lands in the US, but that'll give you time to save up. The SUV will cost $182,150 after a $1,350 destination fee.