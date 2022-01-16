/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Porsche Cayenne adds snazzy Platinum Edition

These satin finishes look great on the Cayenne SUV.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
1 of 9 Porsche

This is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
2 of 9 Porsche

But not just any Cayenne -- the new Platinum Edition Cayenne.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
3 of 9 Porsche

The Platinum Edition adds a few satin platinum exterior bits.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
4 of 9 Porsche

LED headlights are standard.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
5 of 9 Porsche

The interior is largely the same, but the Platinum Edition comes with a few extra standard amenities.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
6 of 9 Porsche

Gotta have silver door sill plates.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
7 of 9 Porsche

There are small silver accents everywhere.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
8 of 9 Porsche

The 2022 Cayenne also gets new infotainment tech.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition
9 of 9 Porsche

Look for the 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition to go on sale this summer.

