2022 Porsche Cayenne adds snazzy Platinum Edition

These satin finishes look great on the Cayenne SUV.
This is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne.
But not just any Cayenne -- the new Platinum Edition Cayenne.
The Platinum Edition adds a few satin platinum exterior bits.
LED headlights are standard.
The interior is largely the same, but the Platinum Edition comes with a few extra standard amenities.
Gotta have silver door sill plates.
There are small silver accents everywhere.
The 2022 Cayenne also gets new infotainment tech.
Look for the 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition to go on sale this summer.