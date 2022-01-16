2022 Porsche Cayenne gets Platinum Edition and updated multimedia tech

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche announced a few updates for its Cayenne SUV on Sunday, including better infotainment tech and a new Platinum Edition trim. These changes are similar to what the company introduced on its 2022 Panamera range late last year.

On the tech front, the Porsche Communication Management 6.0 interface makes its way into the Cayenne, housed on a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the dashboard. PCM 6.0 has a simpler menu structure than the previous iteration, and crucially, adds wired Android Auto compatibility, in addition to wireless Apple CarPlay. There's an integrated Spotify app, too, and all 2022 Cayenne models will benefit from this update.

New for this year is the Cayenne Platinum Edition, which jazzes up the SUV's exterior with some tasteful satin platinum finishes. This new model comes standard with 21-inch wheels, sport tailpipes, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, Bose audio system, eight-way power-adjustable seats and other features. The satin platinum touches look good on the black Cayenne pictured here, but Porsche says you can also get this treatment with the SUV's Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue or Chalk exterior colors.

The Platinum Edition is available to order on six models: Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne S, Cayenne S Coupe, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. Prices for these start at $80,350 on the low end and $95,150 for the E-Hybrid Coupe, including a $1,350 destination charge. Look for the Platinum Edition Cayennes to hit Porsche dealers this summer.