2022 Porsche Carrera GTS is still the 911 sweet spot

The GTS still looks to offer the best configuration of the 911 for drivers and enthusiasts.
The much-loved GTS trim is back for the 911's 992 generation.
Like previous generations, it offers a little more power and a more focused driving experience than a Carrera S.
The 2022 GTS offers 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
It's also up to 55 pounds lighter than a Carrera S.
It will be available as a coupe, cabriolet or Targa model.
Unlike the more hard-core GT3, the GTS can be had with all-wheel drive.
Buyers can choose between an eight-speed PDK gearbox or a seven-speed manual with a shorter shifter.
The GTS comes with most of the popular performance options from the extensive 911 options list.
It can be had with a Lightweight package that includes carbon fiber bucket seats, thinner glass, no rear seat and a lithium-ion battery.
The lightweight package also gives buyers the 911's excellent rear-wheel steering system.
