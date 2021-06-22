/>

2022 Porsche Carrera GTS is still the 911 sweet spot

The GTS still looks to offer the best configuration of the 911 for drivers and enthusiasts.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-1
2022 Porsche Carrera GTS

The much-loved GTS trim is back for the 911's 992 generation.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-10
Like previous generations, it offers a little more power and a more focused driving experience than a Carrera S.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-16
The 2022 GTS offers 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-20
It's also up to 55 pounds lighter than a Carrera S.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-21
It will be available as a coupe, cabriolet or Targa model.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-28
Unlike the more hard-core GT3, the GTS can be had with all-wheel drive.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-29
Buyers can choose between an eight-speed PDK gearbox or a seven-speed manual with a shorter shifter.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-36
The GTS comes with most of the popular performance options from the extensive 911 options list.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-39
It can be had with a Lightweight package that includes carbon fiber bucket seats, thinner glass, no rear seat and a lithium-ion battery.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-44
The lightweight package also gives buyers the 911's excellent rear-wheel steering system.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-48
Keep going for more photos of the 2022 Porsche Carrera GTS.

2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-49
2022-porsche-911-carrera-gts-8
