Porsche debuts the 992-generation Carrera GTS for 2022

Ever since Porsche debuted the GTS trim on the 911 back in 2009, it's been something of a cult classic. The formula is simple:

Take the 911.

Add basically all the performance options.

Give it a sportier look and sell it for a little less than it might cost to option a Carrera S similarly.

It's the more daily-drivable alternative to a Porsche GT car, and now the GTS is back for the 992-generation 911, Porsche announced Tuesday.

Porsche is pretty good at not messing with success, so the GTS recipe remains the same. The 2022 Porsche Carrera GTS offers a little more power -- 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque -- combined with a little less weight -- up to 55 pounds can be shaved versus a Carrera S -- and the brakes off of the 911 Turbo. It's also available in various flavors, including coupe, convertible and Targa body styles, all-or-rear-wheel drive and either Porsche's PDK dual-clutch gearbox or a seven-speed manual with a factory short shifter.

Other changes for the GTS model include the availability of the Lightweight package, which brings lighter-weight glass and a lithium-ion battery to the party, as well as Porsche's excellent full-carbon bucket seats and a rear-seat delete. Going with the Lightweight pack also gets you four-wheel steering (a 911 must-have) and extra underbody panels for better aerodynamics. All GTS models also get the Porsche Sport Design body kit and tinted lights all around.

If all this sounds as good to you as it does to me, then you're likely wondering what Porsche will charge for the 992 GTS models. Of course, it's not cheap -- it's a 911, after all. It's also not as much as you might think, either. The Carrera GTS starts at $138,050, including Porsche's $1,350 destination charge. Things go up from there, with the Carrera 4 Cabriolet and Targa versions both sitting at $158,150, also including destination. For some context, the bananas-fast and more hard-core GT3 Touring -- which is only available as a coupe with RWD -- starts at $162,450 and goes way up from there.

Porsche expects the 2022 Carrera GTS to hit dealers in early 2022.