2022 Nissan Qashqai previews a much nicer Rogue Sport

The third-generation Qashqai has slick styling and lots of new tech.

Nissan

This is the new Nissan Qashqai compact SUV, which will be sold as the Rogue Sport in the US.

Nissan

It's got slick styling that fits right in with Nissan's other recently updated crossovers.

Nissan

The new Qashqai is longer, wider and taller than the old one, and it offers more rear-seat room and cargo space.

Nissan

The interior looks a lot more upscale, too.

Nissan

The 9-inch touchscreen has navigation, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Nissan

Other available features include a digital gauge cluster, a head-up display and massaging seats.

Nissan

The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system, and all-wheel drive is available.

Nissan

Optional is an E-Power model that pairs a 1.5-liter engine with an electric motor, with the engine generating electricity that powers the motor.

Nissan

The new Qashqai will go on sale in Europe soon, with the Rogue Sport set to be revealed later this year.

Nissan

Keep scrolling to see more of the new Nissan Qashqai.

Nissan
28 of 47
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan
