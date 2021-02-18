2022 Nissan Qashqai previews a much nicer Rogue Sport

The third-generation Qashqai has slick styling and lots of new tech.
This is the new Nissan Qashqai compact SUV, which will be sold as the Rogue Sport in the US.
It's got slick styling that fits right in with Nissan's other recently updated crossovers.
The new Qashqai is longer, wider and taller than the old one, and it offers more rear-seat room and cargo space.
The interior looks a lot more upscale, too.
The 9-inch touchscreen has navigation, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.
Other available features include a digital gauge cluster, a head-up display and massaging seats.
The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system, and all-wheel drive is available.
Optional is an E-Power model that pairs a 1.5-liter engine with an electric motor, with the engine generating electricity that powers the motor.
The new Qashqai will go on sale in Europe soon, with the Rogue Sport set to be revealed later this year.
Keep scrolling to see more of the new Nissan Qashqai.
