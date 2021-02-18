New Nissan Qashqai hybrid crossover debuts for Europe, previews 2022 Rogue Sport for US

Enlarge Image Nissan

The compact Qashqai crossover is one of Nissan's most popular offerings in Europe, with over 3 million sold since 2007, and the second-generation model was brought to the US in 2017 as the Rogue Sport. Nissan today unveiled the third-gen Qashqai for the European market, and while no specific details of the US-bound Rogue Sport version are out yet, the crossover we get should look just like this new Qashqai. That's a good thing.

I'm not gonna mince words here -- I think the new Qashqai looks freakin' awesome. It's the best application of Nissan's new design language yet, with sharp lines, pretty clean surfacing and lots of interesting details. It fits right in with other newly redesigned Nissan SUVs like the Rogue and Pathfinder, and it takes some inspiration from the futuristic Ariya EV as well. The front end is dominated by the large V-Motion grille and thin LED matrix headlights, and I especially like the Qashqai name stamped into the front fender. Nissan's ubiquitous floating roof design is present too, with five different two-tone finishes available.

Nissan

On the inside the influence from the Rogue is immediately apparent. It looks a lot more upscale than the previous generation, with nicer materials and more refined design touches. A 9-inch touchscreen has navigation, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, and there's a configurable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Other available tech includes a 10.8-inch head-up display, smart home connectivity and phone-as-key functionality. The Qashqai is even available with massaging seats!

The new Qashqai rides on Renault-Nissan's CMF-C platform, which also underpins the Rogue and the just-revealed Mitsubishi Outlander. It's 1.4 inches longer than the old model overall, with an 0.8-inch-longer wheelbase, and the new Qashqai is also a little taller and wider. Room for rear passengers has increased, there's a lot more cargo space and the rear doors now open to 90 degrees. It's available with 20-inch wheels for the first time, and models with those wheels (or AWD) get a multilink rear suspension setup. Nissan says the new Qashqai is lighter, stiffer and more fun to drive than the old one.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Two powertrains will be available in Europe at first. The base engine is a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder with a standard mild-hybrid system; it's available with either 138 or 156 horsepower, a six-speed manual or a CVT and front- or all-wheel drive. Even more interesting is the E-Power model, which pairs a 1.5-liter gas engine with an electric motor. As with a car like the Chevy Volt, the engine exclusively generates power for the electric motor, with the front wheels being driven by electricity alone. This setup produces 187 hp, and Nissan says it gives the Qashqai the characteristics of an EV without the need for charging -- it even has one-pedal driving through regenerative braking.

The Qashqai is also available with Nissan's ProPilot suite of driver-assist systems. The adaptive cruise control has stop-and-go functionality, and it uses navigation data and speed limit info to adjust speed accordingly, both in a straight line and around tight corners and exit ramps. The Qashqai also has lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, automated emergency braking that now can detect two cars ahead and a "flank protection" system that sounds like fancier parking sensors.

As I said at the top of the story, we don't yet know which of the new Qashqai's powertrains and features will make their way to our US-market Rogue Sport. It's probably unlikely that the E-Power model and the more luxurious options like the massaging seats and HUD will be available here, but we're gonna keep our fingers crossed. The Qashqai will reach dealers in Europe in a few months, and the US Rogue Sport should debut within the first half of the year.