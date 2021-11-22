2022 Nissan Altima rolls on with new Midnight Edition Package

Nissan's family sedan stalwart drives into the new model year with a sinister new look and limited changes.
The 2022 Nissan Altima returns for the new model year with an optional new Midnight Edition Package shown here.
The rest of the model range of this midsize family sedan remains largely unchanged.
You can still get your choice of front- or all-wheel drive, as well as a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder or a more-powerful 2.0-liter turbo engine.
There's still plenty of space inside this Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 and Toyota Camry rival.
Additional changes are very limited for the 2022 model year.
2022 Altima models should be driving into Nissan dealerships as you read this.