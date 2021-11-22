/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Nissan Altima rolls on with new Midnight Edition Package

Nissan's family sedan stalwart drives into the new model year with a sinister new look and limited changes.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
2022 Nissan Altima
1 of 6 Nissan

2022 Nissan Altima

The 2022 Nissan Altima returns for the new model year with an optional new Midnight Edition Package shown here.

2022 Nissan Altima
2 of 6 Nissan

The rest of the model range of this midsize family sedan remains largely unchanged.

2022 Nissan Altima
3 of 6 Nissan

You can still get your choice of front- or all-wheel drive, as well as a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder or a more-powerful 2.0-liter turbo engine.

2022 Nissan Altima
4 of 6 Nissan

There's still plenty of space inside this Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 and Toyota Camry rival.

2022 Nissan Altima
5 of 6 Nissan

Additional changes are very limited for the 2022 model year. 

2022 Nissan Altima
6 of 6 Nissan

2022 Altima models should be driving into Nissan dealerships as you read this.

