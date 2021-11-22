2022 Nissan Altima goes dark with Midnight Edition Package

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan's stalwart Altima family sedan is rolling into the 2022 model year with an optional new Midnight Edition Package and updated pricing.

The base 2022 Nissan Altima S starts at $25,525 including $975 destination fee, the same price as the 2021 model. For that money, you'll get a front-wheel-drive four-door with Nissan's long-serving 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder matched to a standard Xtronic continuously variable transmission. This combination is good for up to 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, numbers also unchanged from the previous model year. Standard equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

The biggest Altima news for 2022 is the availability of the Midnight Edition Package seen above. The $1,750 option grouping gets its name from its blacked-out exterior trim, including a gloss-black sport grille, spoiler and matching 19-inch alloy wheels, along with LED fogs and black-painted mirrors with embedded LED turn signals and heating. Occupants can enjoy the standard heated front seats (the driver's chair features two-way power lumbar support), as well as an included standard moonroof. Available only as an option on Altima's mid-grade SR trim ($27,625 including delivery), the Midnight Edition is also only available with the 2.5-liter four.

All-wheel drive continues to be an option for 2022 on Altima SV, SR, SL and range-topping Platinum trims. Nationwide, Nissan tells Roadshow that roughly 25% of the Altima's model mix puts power to all four wheels.

If you want Nissan's more powerful 236-hp 2.0-liter VC-T engine, with its novel variable-compression turbo tech and 267 lb-ft of torque, you can only get it on the Altima SR (MSRP: $31,875 including delivery). That's interesting, because the most luxurious and expensive Altima is actually the Platinum, which is only available with the model's less-powerful naturally aspirated engine. The AWD-only 2.5-liter Platinum commands $35,225 including $975 delivery charge.

(If anything, this pricing and equipment strategy leaves room for Nissan's Maxima, which carries a more premium price point and a more-powerful 3.5-liter V6. A base 2022 Maxima SV starts at $38,215 delivered, but the Max in many ways a less-sophisticated vehicle than the more family-minded Altima, mostly because the latter is a far newer design.)

Enlarge Image Nissan

As far as other 2022 Altima changes go, the SV Premium Package also receives heated side mirrors with LED turn signals. in terms of equipment deletions, SV and SR models lose the driver's seatback pocket, the eight-way driver's seat disappears from the S Grade Driver Assist Package, and a four-way power passenger seat has been dropped from the SL model.

Through the third quarter of 2021, Nissan has sold 97,082 Altimas, a decrease of 22.2% year over year. A key rival to Honda's Accord and Toyota's Camry, the Altima remains Nissan's best-selling traditional passenger car, but it lost its best-selling mantle for the entire brand years ago. That honor now goes to the Nissan Rogue SUV, which has racked up 167,401 sales through Q3 -- up 40.2% versus last year.