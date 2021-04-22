2022 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW adds a Union Jack to its roof

Thankfully, it's optional.

2022 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW
2022 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW

Mini's Cooper Convertible JCW is getting a refresh for 2022.

That includes a new front fascia.

A new diffuser, too.

You can even add a big, woven-in Union Jack to the car's roof.

Horsepower stays at 228.

Torque remains at 258 pound-feet.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Mini has updated the optional adaptive suspension.

It claims this will smooth out the ride.

The 2022 Convertible JCW will start at $39,750.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Convertible JCW.

