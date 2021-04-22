2022 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW adds a Union Jack to its roof

Thankfully, it's optional.
Mini's Cooper Convertible JCW is getting a refresh for 2022.
That includes a new front fascia.
A new diffuser, too.
You can even add a big, woven-in Union Jack to the car's roof.
Horsepower stays at 228.
Torque remains at 258 pound-feet.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.
Mini has updated the optional adaptive suspension.
It claims this will smooth out the ride.
The 2022 Convertible JCW will start at $39,750.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Convertible JCW.
