Mini refreshes the Cooper JCW hardtop and convertible for 2022

Mini's John Cooper Works models have represented the most exciting and driver-focused regular-production vehicles that the company makes for years now, and the Cooper hardtop and convertible have formed the foundation for JCW. Now both Coopers are getting an update for 2022, Mini announced Wednesday.

The changes aren't massive on the surface, but Mini isn't a brand that often does big changes, instead relying on incremental improvements. As before, the JCW Coopers come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The Cooper hardtop comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard but can be had with an eight-speed auto. The convertible, as in previous years, is only available as an automatic.

The most noticeable differences between last year's car and the new one come in the form of a more aggressive front fascia with bigger air intakes to feed the drivetrain and brakes. There is also a reworked rear diffuser and side scuttle panel. Also new is the option for convertible buyers to have a big ol' Union Jack on their convertible top -- in case the Union Jack taillights weren't enough of a Bat-Signal to other Anglophiles.

The JCW models can also be optioned with an adaptive suspension that's been reworked with new dampers that feature frequency-selective damping technology and faster-acting valves, which Mini says smoothes out bumps better. Still, we'll have to wait and see how true that is on bad American roads.

Things inside the cabin remain much the same, with a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen, but Mini is offering new optional equipment packages that include a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning and full-speed functionality for adaptive cruise control.

The 2022 Mini Cooper hardtop JCW will start at $33,750, and the convertible version will start at $39,750. Mini hasn't specified when the new JCW models will hit dealers, but we reached out for confirmation and will update this story if we hear back.