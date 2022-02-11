/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580 is a slice of the good life

After some time in the Maybach, you'd be hard-pressed to point to something this car is missing.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
1 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This big chunk of luxury is the Mercedes-Maybach S580.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
2 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That's right, it's not just an S-Class, it's a Maybach S-Class.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
3 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is one of the finest luxury cars in the world.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
4 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The two-tone paint job is ace.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
5 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You have to get the chrome dish wheels.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
6 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This logo even lights up.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
7 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The taillight attention to detail is stunning.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
8 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

The V8's power is smooth and massive.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
9 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

Champagne flutes? Check.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
10 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
11 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
12 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
13 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
14 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
15 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
16 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
17 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
18 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
19 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
20 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
21 of 23 Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
22 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580
23 of 23 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

