The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe looks even cooler

Subtle updates and more personalization options come to the six-cylinder AMG GT 4-Door.

Daniel Golson
1 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG is giving the GT 4-Door Coupe a subtle face-lift for 2022.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-111
2 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

Only the GT43 and GT53 have been revealed so far, but the updated V8-powered GT63 will debut later this year.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-113
3 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

The GT53 gets an available V8 styling package with more aggressive bumpers.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-129
4 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

A bunch of new colors are available, like this Starling Blue Magno.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-135
5 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

Interior enhancements include a new steering wheel and an available three-across rear bench.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-115
6 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

This Manufaktur Exclusive Edition gets unique paint, sweet 21-inch wheels and a chrome exterior package.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-119
7 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

The Exclusive Edition also features a Neva Grey interior and special badging.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-114
8 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

The GT43 and GT53's powertrains are unchanged.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-134
9 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

The V8-powered GT63 will be joined by a new plug-in-hybrid model.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-112
10 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT53.

2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-116
11 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-117
12 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-118
13 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-120
14 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-121
15 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-122
16 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-123
17 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-124
18 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-125
19 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-126
20 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-127
21 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-128
22 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-130
23 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-131
24 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-132
25 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-133
26 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-136
27 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-137
28 of 29 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-coupe-gt53-138
29 of 29 Mercedes-AMG

