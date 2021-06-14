The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe looks even cooler

Subtle updates and more personalization options come to the six-cylinder AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes-AMG is giving the GT 4-Door Coupe a subtle face-lift for 2022.
Only the GT43 and GT53 have been revealed so far, but the updated V8-powered GT63 will debut later this year.
The GT53 gets an available V8 styling package with more aggressive bumpers.
A bunch of new colors are available, like this Starling Blue Magno.
Interior enhancements include a new steering wheel and an available three-across rear bench.
This Manufaktur Exclusive Edition gets unique paint, sweet 21-inch wheels and a chrome exterior package.
The Exclusive Edition also features a Neva Grey interior and special badging.
The GT43 and GT53's powertrains are unchanged.
The V8-powered GT63 will be joined by a new plug-in-hybrid model.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT53.