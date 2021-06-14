2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets more personalization options

Mercedes-AMG

It's been over three years since the debut of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which means it's time for a face-lift. On Monday Mercedes unveiled the 2022 model year versions of the six-cylinder GT43 and GT53, and while the updates are fairly subtle they make this gorgeous liftback even more distinctive.

Exterior styling for the six-cylinder models are unchanged from last year, though there's a new optional V8 styling package that gives the car the same front bumper and rear diffuser designs as the GT63. The lower intakes in that front bumper have been redesigned, a preview of the updates coming to the V8-powered GT 4-Door models later this year.

Mercedes-AMG

There are three new exterior colors: Starling Blue Metallic, and two matte finishes, Starling Blue Magno and Cashmere White Magno. There are also four new wheel designs including a rad 21-inch Y-spoke design, and red brake calipers are now optional. The GT53 is now available with a Silver Chrome Exterior package and an Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package, both of which used to be exclusive to the GT63. The cars also get a more expansive version of the already available Night Package, which blacks out all of the exterior badging and the grille slats in addition to bits like the window trim.

Previously the GT 4-Door was only offered with a two-person rear seat that had a fixed console in the center, but a three-across bench seat that folds flat is now optional. Every GT 4-Door gets a redesigned AMG steering wheel with new drive-mode touchscreen buttons, and a surround-view camera system is standard. A bunch of new interior colors are offered, including an awesome Yacht Blue scheme and a lovely Deep White, and there are newly available trim options like open-pore anthracite wood.

Mercedes-AMG

One of the biggest bits of news is the Manufaktur Exclusive Edition, which is the red car you see in these photos. Based on the GT53, it's finished in a special Rubellite Red Metallic and comes with the V8 styling pack, the chrome exterior trim pack and those new 21-inch wheels with gold brake calipers. On the inside the limited edition has Neva Grey upholstery, ash wood trim, illuminated door sills and special badging, and it comes with a lot of the GT's optional features as standard.

The six-cylinder powertrains are unchanged for 2022. The GT43 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a 48-volt integrated starter/generator mild-hybrid system; it makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque and comes standard with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. The GT53 adds an electric supercharger on top of that powertrain, boosting output to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft.

The 2022 GT43 and GT53 will go on sale later this year in the US. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but there shouldn't be a major increase over the GT43's $90,950 base price and the GT53's $101,000 ask. Later this summer we'll get details on the updated V8-powered GT63, which will be joined by AMG's first plug-in-hybrid model.