2022 Lincoln Aviator adds blacked-out Jet appearance package

It makes a good-looking SUV a little more sleek, and we approve.
The Lincoln Aviator is getting a new Jet appearance package for 2022.
Unfortunately, this isn't an aircraft-themed appearance pack.
What it is, however, is a bunch of blacked-out exterior trim and wheels.
The package takes the already handsome Aviator and makes it more sleek.
Lincoln views this as an extension of its earlier Monochromatic package.
Specifically, you get a blacked-out grille.
Blacked-out wheels, too.
As well as body-colored side trim and wheel moldings.
Lincoln expects the package to become available in early 2022.
We don't know what pricing will be, but we ballpark it somewhere between $3,000 and 4,000.