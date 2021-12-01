/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Lincoln Aviator adds blacked-out Jet appearance package

It makes a good-looking SUV a little more sleek, and we approve.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-09
1 of 15 Lincoln

The Lincoln Aviator is getting a new Jet appearance package for 2022.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-01
2 of 15 Lincoln

Unfortunately, this isn't an aircraft-themed appearance pack.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-02
3 of 15 Lincoln

What it is, however, is a bunch of blacked-out exterior trim and wheels.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-03
4 of 15 Lincoln

The package takes the already handsome Aviator and makes it more sleek.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-04
5 of 15 Lincoln

Lincoln views this as an extension of its earlier Monochromatic package.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-05
6 of 15 Lincoln

Specifically, you get a blacked-out grille.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-06
7 of 15 Lincoln

Blacked-out wheels, too.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-07
8 of 15 Lincoln

As well as body-colored side trim and wheel moldings.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-08
9 of 15 Lincoln

Lincoln expects the package to become available in early 2022.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-10
10 of 15 Lincoln

We don't know what pricing will be, but we ballpark it somewhere between $3,000 and 4,000.

2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-11
11 of 15 Lincoln
2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-12
12 of 15 Lincoln
2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-13
13 of 15 Lincoln
2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-14
14 of 15 Lincoln
2022-lincoln-aviator-with-new-jet-package-15
15 of 15 Lincoln

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
The new Genesis G90 looks incredible

More Galleries

The new Genesis G90 looks incredible

6 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
Porsche's Paint to Sample produces some amazing colors

More Galleries

Porsche's Paint to Sample produces some amazing colors

15 Photos