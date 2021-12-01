2022 Lincoln Aviator adds sleek new Jet appearance package

Enlarge Image Lincoln

If there's one thing that Americans can agree on, irrespective of race, class or religion, it's that Lincoln's Aviator is a handsome SUV. OK, so maybe the first part of that isn't precisely true, but the Aviator is pretty easy on the eyes, and now, according to an announcement made on Wednesday by Lincoln, it's about to get a little better.

That's because Lincoln will be offering something called the Jet appearance package. Now, I know what you're thinking. "Jet appearance package? It's called the Aviator. Will they make the inside look like those weird chairs from Restoration Hardware?" And the answer to that is, thankfully, no. What it will do is add a bunch of high gloss, jet black (get it?) accents to the Aviator.

The Jet appearance package specifically adds black 22-inch wheels, a blacked-out grille, black roof rails and a black lower fascia. The body side cladding and wheel moldings become body-colored, too, and it's available on Aviators painted in Pristine White, Infinite Black, Silver Radiance and Burgundy Velvet.

It's not clear yet how much this appearance package will cost, but considering it's meant as an extension of the Monochromatic package, we'd bet that it will add somewhere between $3,000 and $4,000 to your final price. Lincoln expects the package to become available sometime in early 2022.