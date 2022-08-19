X
2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante Looks Angrier Than Ever

More wings and more power mean more Lambo.

Tim Stevens
Tim Stevens

This is the new Urus Performante!

It's a tuned and tweaked version of the regular Urus -- if a 641-horsepower SUV can be called "regular."

The Performante version adds more power (up to 657 hp) and removes 104 pounds of weight, resulting in better overall performance.

There's better aerodynamics, too, a 38% boost in rear downforce thanks in part to this bigger wing.

Lightweight carbon body panels abound, including the hood and (optionally) the roof, too.

Needless to say, it cuts a menacing figure.

Interior tweaks are a little more minor, but there's of course bespoke branding in here. Definitely need to make sure your passenger knows what's up.  

There's also a new drive mode called Rally, which optimizes the car for maximum drifting action in low-grip scenarios. 

That sounds like a recipe for an excellent time to us. 

The new Urus Performante will hit the road at the end of 2022. Starting price? $264,671 (after $3,995 destination charge). Buckle up!

