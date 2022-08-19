Lamborghini's New Urus Performante Ups the SUV Ante Again

What's happening Lamborghini is turning up the wick on its Urus SUV. Why it matters The Urus is already one of the most extreme SUVs on the road. This will just make it more so.

Last year, the Lamborghini Urus did exactly what it was designed to do: break sales records worldwide for the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based maker of exotic machines. Lamborghini sold 8,405 cars last year, 5,021 of which were Urus SUVs. That's up 13% over the year before despite global parts shortages hobbling production and delivery worldwide.

So it's mission accomplished on that front -- but far from job done. Now comes the time for Lamborghini to do what it does best: start fiddling and fettling to create special editions. For the Urus, that means more power, downforce, styling and, of course, cost, hopefully addressing my colleague Daniel Golson's conclusion that the regular Urus is just a little too tame.

Meet the Urus Performante, the new $264,671 (after $3,995 destination charge) flavor of Lamborghini's venerable super-SUV. Power has been raised from 641 in the regular Urus to 657 in the Performante, which in metric figures is a diabolical 666 CV. Weight, meanwhile, drops 104 pounds, while revised suspension with steel springs lowers the ride height by 20 mm. The Performante is also 16 mm wider thanks largely to bigger, wider wheels (22s are standard, 23s optional) with matching Pirelli Trofeo R tires.

The net result is a 0 - 62 mph sprint at 3.3 seconds, 0.3 quicker than before and a top speed of 190 mph. That's despite 38% more downforce at the back thanks to a far more aggressive rear-end treatment, featuring a carbon wing and diffuser.

There's plenty more carbon where that came from, including the hood, wheel arches and, optionally, the roof. In fact, Lamborghini says the Urus Performante has the "highest number of carbon parts in its segment," which will really impress the valet at your next soiree.

Lamborghini

The inside is a veritable sea of black Alcantara, but this being a Lamborghini you can specify leather if you prefer along with a rainbow of bright colors as highlights.

It's through the car's multi-function display that you'll toggle through the various drive modes already standard on the Urus, plus a new one unique to the Performante: Rally. In this mode, Lamborghini says the oversteer is elevated to a "thrilling new level" on loose surfaces. That sounds like a splendid time to me.

Will the new Urus bring more of the traditional Lamborghini edge to the SUV? We'll find out soon. First Performante deliveries are set to take place before the end of the year, so if you're keen you'd best dial up your dealer and find a little more room in the garage.