2022 Kia Telluride gets a new logo, more standard tech

The fantastic Telluride is the latest Kia model to gain the brand's redesigned logo, which it's getting as part of a 2022 model-year update announced Wednesday. The new badge is placed in the center of the grille and above the Telluride script on the tailgate, the same locations as Kia's old oval logo, as well as on the wheel center caps and the steering wheel.

Aside from the new logo, the only other exterior styling changes are a black finish for the center of the grille across the entire model lineup. The Nightfall Edition remains available, which slathers all of the exterior trim in gloss black.

The base LX and midrange S trim levels now get the SX's 10.3-inch touchscreen display as standard, replacing the old 8-inch unit. Those two trims also get automatic climate control and Kia's Highway Driving Assist as standard, which previously were relegated to SX and above, and every Telluride now comes with navigation-based adaptive cruise control with curve assist.

Despite the added features the price bump for the 2022 Telluride isn't too bad. The LX now starts at $34,015 including $1,225 for destination, an increase of $600 over the 2021 model. At $36,515 the S is $700 pricier than the old model while the $39,015 EX and $43,915 SX are both only $200 more than before. All-wheel drive remains a $2,000 option across the board. Finally, there's the range-topping SX Prestige, which comes standard with AWD. It costs $48,115, which actually makes it $100 cheaper than the 2021 SX Prestige. The 2022 Telluride is already at Kia dealers in the US.