2022 Kia Sorento PHEV sips fuel and hauls folks

It should do 32 miles on battery power alone.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
The 2022 Kia Sorento is here to haul the family and sip fuel.

Kia thinks it will do 79 miles per gallon equivalent.

On battery power alone, it should do 32 miles.

With a full tank of gas and battery charge, it should go 460 miles.

The 1.6-liter turbo-four works with an electric motor and 13.8 kilowatt-hour battery.

The inside is pretty posh, with a lot of standard gear.

This 12.3-inch digital cluster only comes with the top trim.

The Sorento PHEV should go on sale soon.

No prices yet, but expect the typical Kia value proposition.

Keep scrolling to see more of the new Sorento PHEV!

