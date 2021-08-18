2022 Kia Sorento PHEV sips fuel and hauls folks

It should do 32 miles on battery power alone.
Kia thinks it will do 79 miles per gallon equivalent.
With a full tank of gas and battery charge, it should go 460 miles.
The 1.6-liter turbo-four works with an electric motor and 13.8 kilowatt-hour battery.
The inside is pretty posh, with a lot of standard gear.
This 12.3-inch digital cluster only comes with the top trim.
The Sorento PHEV should go on sale soon.
No prices yet, but expect the typical Kia value proposition.
