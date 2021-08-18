2022 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid brings more frugality to midsize SUV

Enlarge Image Kia

The 2021 Kia Sorento is already worth your time, but for buyers yearning for an electrified option beyond the Sorento Hybrid, the Korean automaker has something new. On Wednesday, the 2022 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid debuted, and the brand targets a 32-mile range on electricity alone.

The Sorento PHEV is the latest model to take part in what Kia calls its "Plan S" electrification strategy. Essentially, we're going to see many more hybrid, plug-in and fully electric models from the brand. As for the Sorento, it gains a 13.8 kilowatt-hour battery and an electric motor to complement the 1.6-liter turbo-four engine. Total output from the motor and engine is 261 horsepower and all-wheel drive is standard. Aside from the 32-mile range on battery power alone, Kia estimated the SUV will go 460 miles on a full tank of fuel and battery charge, while returning a targeted 79 miles per gallon equivalent.

In typical Kia fashion, the Sorento PHEV will come loaded with plenty of technology and premium touches, likely at a very competitive price. Two trims will be available, the Sorento PHEV SX and SX-P. The SX is the starting point and includes 19-inch wheels, three rows of seats with second-row captain's chairs and synthetic leather. Smart keyless entry, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, Bose audio and wireless phone charging are all part of the package, too. The SX-P, meanwhile, adds more goods like a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a surround-view camera monitor and blind-spot monitors to see blind-spot zones when flicking on the turn signal.

And as is the norm, a suite of active safety and driver-assist features come along for the ride as standard. Automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot collision avoidance and more each come as standard. Surprisingly, the brand's Highway Driving Assistant is also standard.

Kia didn't provide a launch date or prices yet, but it should come quite soon as a friendly rival to the Santa Fe plug-in hybrid.