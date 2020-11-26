2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

We caught a prototype of the new Grand Cherokee driving through Los Angeles.
This is our first look at the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The new Grand Cherokee will be larger and gain an available third row of seating.
Expect the engine lineup to include multiple hybrids and the new Grand Cherokee will ride on Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform.
The interior will be much more luxurious, with a large center touchscreen and more active-safety features.
The new Grand Cherokee should go on sale in the middle of 2021.
