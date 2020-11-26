2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

We caught a prototype of the new Grand Cherokee driving through Los Angeles.

2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-spy-photo-110
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This is our first look at the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-spy-photo-111
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The new Grand Cherokee will be larger and gain an available third row of seating.

2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-spy-photo-112
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Expect the engine lineup to include multiple hybrids and the new Grand Cherokee will ride on Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform.

2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-spy-photo-113
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The interior will be much more luxurious, with a large center touchscreen and more active-safety features.

2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-spy-photo-114
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The new Grand Cherokee should go on sale in the middle of 2021.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

