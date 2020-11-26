2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied with Wagoneer-inspired looks

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Jeep's Grand Cherokee SUV is the oldest vehicle in the brand's lineup. It first went on sale in 2010 and received a few updates since then. But a brand new, fully redesigned Grand Cherokee is finally on the way and I nabbed a couple photos of a camouflaged prototype driving through my neighborhood this week. Despite the coverings, the new JGC is larger and looks to have styling inspired by the recently unveiled Grand Wagoneer.

The new Grand Cherokee has more upright proportions, with a bluff front end and a tall, squared-off tailgate. Both the wheelbase and rear overhang look longer than the current model, which aligns with rumors saying that the new generation will get an available third row of seating. Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille looks to be canted forward, akin to old shark-nose BMWs like the original 6 Series and the taillights are slim and could be connected by a full-width light bar.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

On the inside, expect the Grand Cherokee to go more upmarket with much nicer materials and a major tech upgrade. While the new Wagoneer has a dual center screen setup with a 12.3-inch unit up top and a 10.3-inch screen below, the Grand Cherokee should get just one large center touchscreen. Also expect a digital gauge cluster, a rotary shift knob, new active safety features and other niceties.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee should ride on a modified version of Alfa Romeo's rear-drive Giorgio platform, which should improve ride quality, comfort and handling dynamics. Multiple all- and four-wheel-drive systems will be on offer just like the current model, as will an adjustable air suspension. An off-road Trailhawk model should continue to be available to please the traditional Jeep crowd.

Powertrains are the biggest question mark at this point. The base engine could be Chrysler's tried-and-true Pentastar V6, probably in mild-hybrid guise, but the Wrangler's mild-hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder could be used as the base engine as well. It seems like a sure bet that the Hemi V8 will also be available, although the supercharged Hellcat motor is probably dead. Jeep's new four-cylinder plug-in-hybrid setup could be available, or maybe a new six- or eight-cylinder PHEV that we haven't seen yet.

Most enticing is the possibility of a brand-new inline-six engine, which has been rumored for a few years and discovered in patent images last fall. This "Tornado" engine could be turbocharged and electrified, with outputs exceeding 500 horsepower. Don't expect a fully electric Grand Cherokee, though, at least not at first.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee should be revealed in the coming months before going on sale at some point in 2021. Prices will likely start in the mid-$30,000 range like the current Grand Cherokee, but expect fully loaded models to exceed $60,000.