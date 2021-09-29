/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has plug-in power and handsome looks

The two-row Grand Cherokee also comes in off-road Trailhawk guise.

Kyle Hyatt
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee marks the beginning of the model's fifth generation.

It will be available with either a gas V6, gas V8 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Grand Cherokee will continue to be offered with an off-road-focused Trailhawk trim.

The Trailhawk package pairs an adjustable air suspension with swaybar disconnects and other trick off-road accessories to make this the most capable Grand Cherokee ever.

The hybrid 4xe Trailhawk was even able to complete the famed Rubicon trail all on electric power.

The exterior styling of the Grand Cherokee is very similar to the three-row Grand Cherokee L, but to our eyes, looks a little cleaner.

The interior of the 2022 Grand Cherokee borrows from the super-luxe Grand Wagoneer, including its McIntosh stereo system.

The Grand Wagoneer offers tons of standard safety tech including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, active lane-keep-assist and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Jeep will also offer the Grand Cherokee with its Active Driving Assist Level 2 driver-assistance system.

The gas Grand Cherokees will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021 while the 4xe hybrid will come in early 2022.

