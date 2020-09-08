2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

Camouflaged prototypes hit the road in Europe. The new SUV went through some torturous stuff.

2022 Hyundai Tucson prototype
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson debuts on Sept. 14, but the automaker gave us a sneak peek at prototype testing.

2022 Hyundai Tucson prototype
Even with the camouflage, the SUV still looks good.

2022 Hyundai Tucson prototype
The team made the Tucson ford through nearly 12 inches of water -- and it handled it.

2022 Hyundai Tucson prototype
Plenty of sharp grades to stress the all-wheel-drive system and clutch were part of testing, too.

2022 Hyundai Tucson prototype
We can't wait to see the bold new face totally uncovered.

