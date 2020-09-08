2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

Camouflaged prototypes hit the road in Europe. The new SUV went through some torturous stuff.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson debuts on Sept. 14, but the automaker gave us a sneak peek at prototype testing.
Even with the camouflage, the SUV still looks good.
The team made the Tucson ford through nearly 12 inches of water -- and it handled it.
Plenty of sharp grades to stress the all-wheel-drive system and clutch were part of testing, too.
We can't wait to see the bold new face totally uncovered.
