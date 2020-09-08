2022 Hyundai Tucson sports bold new look amid rigorous testing

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is coming, but before the Korean brand shows us the new SUV in full, it wanted to tell us a little bit about how it made sure the vehicle was ready for primetime. But, honestly, it also gives us another chance to take in the wild design the 2022 Tucson will wear.

On Tuesday, Hyundai shared the photos and showed how it took the new Tucson to various European proving grounds. They included dynamic tests at the famous Nurbürgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, winter and trailer testing in Sweden and the Alps, and hot weather tasks in the baking Spanish sun. The Czech Republic also acted as a major proving ground for the Tucson, as Hyundai engineers took the SUV through various types of terrain to make sure the all-wheel-drive system is up to the task.

What else did the team do? Oh, you know, just car testing things. The team pushed the front end into the air to leave the body pointed at an angle. Then, they shut the doors to make sure they closed properly. Anything else would reveal body rigidity issues. The Tucson traveled across many different kinds of rough terrain, too, as engineers listened for noises. They'd take their notes back to the office and work to reduce any unpleasantries onboard. The SUV even forded nearly 12 inches of water and towed a trailer through various hill inclines, all while purposefully stressing the clutch. New cars get a real beating, if you didn't know that already.

We'll get to see the 2022 Tucson on Sept. 14 via a livestream debut, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. We can't wait to see the super futuristic SUV.