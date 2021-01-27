2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line brings the sportiness

It doesn't come with more power, but it looks good.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

Here's the 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line in all its glory.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

It's no more powerful, but it at least looks the part.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

The same powertrains as the standard SUV are all offered.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

But, designers bumped up the sporty looks with black accents.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

Those lovely lights get new details.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

The rear gets a longer roof spoiler and a rear diffusor.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

Inside is sporty, too.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

The N steering wheel, red accents and metal pedals all help differentiate it from other Tucsons.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

The SUV launches in Europe this spring while we wait for final word on a US launch.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2022 Tucson N Line.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Hyundai
