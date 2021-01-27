2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line brings the sportiness

It doesn't come with more power, but it looks good.
Here's the 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line in all its glory.
It's no more powerful, but it at least looks the part.
The same powertrains as the standard SUV are all offered.
But, designers bumped up the sporty looks with black accents.
Those lovely lights get new details.
The rear gets a longer roof spoiler and a rear diffusor.
Inside is sporty, too.
The N steering wheel, red accents and metal pedals all help differentiate it from other Tucsons.
The SUV launches in Europe this spring while we wait for final word on a US launch.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2022 Tucson N Line.
