2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line shows up with sporting design, no extra power

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson looks like a winner on paper, but if it was missing any extra pizazz, the 2022 Tucson N Line revealed Wednesday remedies that. Hyundai showed off the sporty SUV with a host of N-badge influence, though it's not actually any more powerful than the standard version. Nevertheless, it looks good.

Foremost, though, we know this guy is coming to America. Europe's long had the model, and Hyundai debuted the latest version across the ocean. The automaker confirmed with Roadshow we'll get the N Line this time, but declined to provide more specific timing.

Anyway, you want to know about the SUV, so let's talk about it. The Hyundai team spent the most of their energy injecting a sporting look into the futuristically designed Tucson. While the basic elements of the SUV's design remain intact, the front bumper features a more rectangular shape with a revised air intake to give it a little more of a squared-off jaw. The lovely LED running lights also get revised edges and N Line badges slot into the front grille, too. Glossy black accents cover the side mirrors, roof trim and lower window.

Moving to the rear, the roof dons a larger spoiler complete with fins and the lower bumper rocks a diffusor to complete the body changes. A dual-tipped exhaust outlet rounds out the sporting look, but the real lovely touch is a set of 19-inch wheels designed with a geometric. Buyers can also opt for a blacked-out roof, too, with certain exterior colors.

Inside, the theme continues with N badges, debossed seats complete with leather and suede materials and an N steering wheel. Metal finds its way to the pedals for amplify the sporting vibe and the color of performance makes its way to the upholstery's piping and contrast stitching: red.

While powertrains remain identical to the standard SUV (there's a 2.5-liter inline-four, 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid powertrain available in the US), Hyundai engineers tweaked suspension to also let drivers enjoy the twisties a tad more. Steering reaction is also sharper and provides more weight with changes to the electronics system. We'll have to wait and see if they make the Tucson a driver's SUV or not, if it comes to America.

In Europe, though, the Tucson N Line launches this spring, while the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions come a little later this summer.